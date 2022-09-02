After he successfully kissed an Oyinbo woman, a Nigerian man could not control his joy as he shouted in jubilation in a trending video

Both the kissing and the celebration were done in the open, showing that both of them are in a romantic relationship

Nigerians rushed to the comment section of the video posted on TikTok to share their thoughts as some of them celebrated with the man

A Nigerian man shouted that he has made it in life after he was seen in a public display of affection with a pretty Oyinbo lady.

In a TikTok video, the pair were seen in public, hugging and displaying affection which later resulted in a kiss.

The moment a Nigerian man kissed his white lover in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@pia.majiq.

Everyone watched as they kissed

But the man seemed very excited about the whole thing because immediately after they locked lips, he threw his hands into the air and screamed that God has buttered his bread.

His action even stunned the Oyinbo lady as she laughed out in uncontrollable amusement.

TikTok users quickly rushed to the comment section of the video to analyse it properly. Some people clearly said they are filled with envy and wished they are the man who got the kiss.

Watch the video below:

Public reactions trail the video

Social media reactions have followed shortly after the video was shared. Nigerians are admiring the couple and are showering them with encomiums. See some of the comments below:

@IamFilz said:

"Let them Know if she's the right one. we're never afraid to show her off."

@Vanessa Lou Williams commented:

"I love you guys together."

@goggoboddi reacted:

"See my people. Beautiful couple."

@Beautiful life (E-son) said:

"Indeed God really don butter your bread. Lovely."

@cj.com commented:

"Na complete company butter."

@JUSTLIFE said:

"He's free from Nigerian bad government."

@Prince Charming commented:

"Guy na better blueband God use butter your bread o."

