A video has shown a Nigerian lady documenting how she left the country for the UK. In the clip, the lady captured the moment she held her passport with her ticket.

Before that, she filmed a car driving her to the airport. At a point during her vlog, the lady gave some dance moves.

Many people congratulated the lady on her relocating success. Photo source: TikTok/@switkourt

Finally, in the UK

While in the air, she showed how the skyline looks from the aeroplane's window. While in the UK, she did a recording of herself on the street.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 500 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Naijablackgirl said:

"Congratulations."

Mawu’s Aura said:

"Nah man you go meet I ll tell your mummy, congratulations dear."

sarah said:

"Congratulations babe I’m next ohhhhh."

She replied:

"Thankssss and amen."

EVE said:

"Welcome to Uk."

There is no husband in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad made a video on TikTok, telling Nigerian ladies never to come to the UK with the expectation of finding love.

She said that in the UK, work is their men. The lady advised girls in Nigeria to better hold their men very well.

People agreed with her in the comment section.

Nigerian couple relocate abroad

In similar news, a Nigerian couple who are both doctors shared their relocation journey out of the country as they posted a video on their TikTok page. The married doctors said that they moved to Canada as permanent residents of the foreign country.

A part of their clip has them vibing along a street and train station. Many people who are already residing in Canada thronged their comment section to celebrate their migration success.

