Dr Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer (URO) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana has recently shared how a student caused his parent to pass out in shock

A KNUST staffer revealed the parent came to the school for the ward's graduation ceremony only to find out he is still in his 2nd year at the university

Dr Bekoe admonished parents with children at the university always to ensure they receive proof of school fees payment from the kids and monitor their academic performance

A recent publication by 3news.com shared the story of a parent who fainted upon finding out the son who was meant to be graduating was still in his second year.

According to the report, the parent passed out during the graduation ceremony of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at the Dean of Students' office.

The University Relations Officer at KNUST, Dr Norris Bekoe, encouraged parents to request proof of school fees payment from their ward.

He also implored the guardians to check on their children's academic performance and behaviour in school.

Below the mark

Dr Norris Bekoe highlighted that there are students who pay little to no attention to their academics, which is the main reason why they are in school. As a result, they obtain Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), which is below the passing mark.

When that happens, they are forced to reply for new admission and start all over again sometimes, without their parents' knowledge, 3news.com reported.

