Nollywood actor Nosa Rex shared a message he received from a fan who begged him for money to buy igbo

The fan in the message confessed to the actor about wanting to lie to get the money from him as he revealed he is a salary earner

He revealed he had sent all his money for the month to his mother to buy foodstuff

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex recently took to his social media timeline to share a message he received from a fan who needed money to buy igbo (we*d).

According to the message, the man revealed he does not want to use the money to buy food and doesn’t want to lie about needing it to settle hospital bills.

Nosa Rex shares message he received from a fan. Credit: @nosarex

Source: Instagram

The man revealed he is a salary earner and had sent his money to his mother for her to buy foodstuff for the house.

He added that he needed the money for igbo to clear his head while adding that adulthood is very depressing and frustrating.

Reacting to the message, Nosa, who had compassion for the man, asked his fans if he should send him small cash.

Sharing the post on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote:

‘‘See Watin I see for my dm. Make I send am small tin ?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

e.ll.ae:

"If you have give him abeg. S for Sincerity ."

miz_essa:

"It’s is honestly for me please give him the money."

youngshaggii:

"WowI love this guy who Sabi his handle? I won know his plug."

aktmeketino:

"Na still format He or she knows say at all at all fit drop send him 2k‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

rotimz_:

"The honestly pass the audacity."

bherrie_xx:

"He is bold atleast abeg send him something he no lie too."

omothick:

"Oga asked for Wetin he need, no add no minus. Adulthood is frustrating indeed, one minute you have money the other minute you are broke ."

Nosa Rex shows off lovely mansion he bought

Ace Nigerian actor, Nosa Baba Rex, became the latest landlord in town, and he was thankful for the ground-breaking achievement.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of the new mansion with his numerous followers as he announced the amazing thing God did in his life.

It was a double celebration for the actor on August 22, as he had earlier announced that he is celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Deborah.

