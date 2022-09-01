A Dubai-based Nigerian man has shown off the interior view of the mansion his family built for him while he was away

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, the excited house owner danced as he expressed gratitude to God over the new house

Social media users have joined in celebrating the young man while affirming that his mansion is indeed beautiful

A Nigerian man who recently returned home from Dubai has flaunted the impressive interior view of his new mansion.

The young man had been sending money to his family to help in building his house while he worked hard in Dubai.

Nigerian man shows off interior view of mansion Photo Credit: Vicsly10

Luckily, his family made him proud and did not waste his money, as he returned to meet an edifice.

In a new video, the excited man danced inside the mansion while expressing his gratitude to God and family.

The caption on the video read:

"Few days after Mr Aku arrived from Dubai he has been in a groovy mood. Enjoying himself in his newly built mansion. All thanks to God and his wonderful mansion."

TikTok users react to heartwarming video

@ogochukwueleodimu said:

"In as much you are happy and I thank God for d wonderful family you have, I pray you don't show much about you, evil is everywhere. be blessed."

@nwanyimiss wrote:

"Congratulations bro its not easy here in dubai please enjoy and be safe OK dubai no be moi moi."

@slimmamaprecious reacted:

"After them go say money no dey for dubai."

@trinacunningham49 noted:

"I’m loving tha furniture."

@hibiscus1030 commented:

"I'm getting goosebumps from this, you are a good man and you have a great family. I pray that y'all stay united."

Watch the video below:

