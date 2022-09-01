Kindhearted members of the public have rallied around a 17-year-old girl who gave birth to twins and had no one to help her

The teen mum identified as Diana got the gift of an apartment, a mini-shop and food supplies that will last her and her kids a long time

Diana was subsequently placed on a 5-year birth control apparently to avoid a situation where she may get pregnant again

Diana, a single parent who gave birth to twin babies has gotten massive help from kindhearted members of the public who rallied around her.

A TikTok handle, @twinsdiaries which is managed by twins saw to it that the girl and her kids got everything they would need for their happiness and upkeeps.

Members of the public rallied around Diana after the birth of her babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsdiaries.

Source: UGC

Why she needed help

The need to help the girl arose after it was learned that she gave birth to the babies at the tender age of 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Being a single parent, it obviously would take a lot of effort for Diana to care for the children all alone. The help from the public through @twinsdiaries therefore came at the right time.

Diana placed on birth control

Apparently, in a bid to prevent a situation where she might get pregnant again, Diana has been placed on a 5year birth control as explained in the video. Apart from food supplies and a furnished apartment, Diana was also gifted a mini-shop to enable her to have something doing.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users have applauded @twinsdiaries for coming to the aid of Diana. They particularly applauded the fact that she was placed on birth control. Some of the comments are present below:

@Li Ha said:

"The birth control was supposed to be 10years çux she looks younger."

@loisosawem commented:

"May the good Lord reward you all."

@Mira1184 said:

"The birth control part very important."

@Didi reacted:

"I love the family planning part thank you guys and God bless you."

Video shows twins with different skin colours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that a mum gave birth to rare twins, one of them albino and the other black and normal.

A video that captured the two rare kids warmed many hearts on social media as many people wanted to take a look at them.

Some said they have never seen such babies after their photos went viral.

Source: Legit.ng