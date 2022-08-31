Popular Nigerian Bishop, David Oyedepo, recently honoured his school principal in grand style after spotting him at the church

In a viral video, Bishop Oyedepo said he came into the church and sighted his old school principal at a corner of the church

The excited bishop called him out and honoured him in a very special way that amazed members of the congregation

Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, gave a grand reception to his former school principal who visited his church.

The popular bishop revealed how he came into the church, spotted the former principal at a corner, and got excited.

Bishop Oyedepo honours former principal Photo Credit: Flaming channel

Source: UGC

In a heartwarming clip, he called out the elderly man and showered praises on him as members of the congregation screamed in awe.

They both placed a white handkerchief on their heads which was shortly taken down in the course of the ovation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Showing him off to members of his congregation, Oyedepo said:

"I feel very humble this morning to have you welcome with me my old principal in school. Please come forward for recognition. He was such an inspiration. He was a principal and he was the fellowship pianist. Spiritual man.

"I don't know if he found no place to sit inside but I saw him here when I came. The good news is you will be telling the story of this event as long as you live. He is a blessed man. He is a loving man. He is a godly man. A man that knew how to raise children. Thank you for everything. Thank you for your help. I just said I should honour you by letting the people see you."

Former principal gets emotional over warm reception from Oyedepo

Reacting to the ovation which he received at Living Faith church, the former principal got emotional as he tagged it the 'greatest honour' of his life.

In his words:

"This is the greatest honour that I can have in my life. Although he was my student as a principal, he is still my mentor."

Social media users react as Oyedepo honours his former principal

James Victor asked:

"What is the meaning of these white handkerchiefs?"

Evangelist Daniel said:

"Great men are not just cooked but go through process. God richly bless you Bishop."

Oludare Donald reacted:

"Wow this is great. What an honour."

Jennifer Dikee commented:

"What a great way to show appreciation. This shows that it is good to be great at your service to people."

Moses Sunday added:

"Everybody saying God bless Oyedepo. I hope you know that the principal must have been a nice man to get such favour. You can't be wicked and expect to be honoured.

Watch the video below:

Oyedepo reveals he belongs to a secret cult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oyedepo on Friday, August 12, during the International Youth Alive Convention 2022 held in Ogun state, boasted that he belongs to a superior cult that is above all other principalities and powers on earth.

He admonished his congregation that it is Christians' undying love and devotion to God that seals their dominion on earth.

Agreeing with the claim that he is the richest pastor in the world, the famous cleric also spoke about the fact that his church sells a lot of books translated into different languages, attracting royalties.

Source: Legit.ng