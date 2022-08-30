A Nigerian scientist has opened a mosquito farm where he cares for and protects mosquitos he uses for his experiments

The scientist identified as Dr Manyi said he strongly believes enzymes in mosquitos have something to do with the cure for HIV/AIDS

According to the scientist, he is interested in finding out why mosquitos don't transmit HIV/AIDS even if they bite a carrier

A curious Nigerian scientist named Dr Manyi has opened a mosquito farm in Benue state, where he hopes to find the vaccine for HIV/AIDS from mosquito enzymes.

Mosquitos do not transmit HIV/AIDS even after biting a carrier of the disease, so Dr Manyi wants to find out why.

Dr Manyi believes mosquitoes may be capable of curing HIV/AIDS. Photo credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images and Lucky Udu/Facebook.

Dr Manyi says he strongly believes there is something in the mosquito that kills the HIV/AIDS virus and makes it impossible for transmission.

According to him, he is interested in dissecting and analysing the enzymes in mosquitos so as to find out exactly why they are not able to transmit HIV/AIDS.

Mosquito enzymes have something to do with HIV/AIDS cure

The scientist believes if mosquitoes' enzymes can kill HIV/AIDS virus, he may be on his way to finding a vaccine for the dreaded disease.

Dr Manyi raised the scientific questions in an interview with video creator, Lucky Udu.

The scientist said:

"I believe the enzymes in mosquito have something to do with the cure for HIV/AIDS. This lab is interested in finding out that which makes mosquitoes not to be a viable means for HIV transmission. We want to know what happens that makes the virus to die so that it is not transmitted to the next person."

Watch the full video below:

Facebook users react

Sonia Chinyere said:

"I am proud of my lecturer great zoologist, great Makurdian. More grace Prof."

Isaac L. Irekpita comented:

"Good initiative. I thought I was the only one who think this way as why mosquitoes don't transmit HIV, why HIV is only present in semens but not in sperms."

Evelyn Golden said:

"Please come to Warri in Delta state we have enough giant mosquitoes here abeg come help us catch."

