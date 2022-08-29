A monkey literally robbed a harpless woman after 'blocking' her on the road and dragging her bag from her

The funny animal refused to give up until it was able to take the bag from the woman in the video seen on TikTok

After successfully collecting the bag by force, it tore it open and removed a pack of popcorn and made away with it without delay

A funny monkey took over a tiny road and caused a serious stir after it wrestled a bag from a harpless woman.

In a TikTok video lasting 7 seconds, the young woman was taken unawares by the rampaging monkey.

The action by the monkey has been called a daylight robbery. Photo credit: TikTok/monkeybesy.

Source: UGC

It came from the woman's back and grabbed her bag with force, dragging it aggressively until she let go of it.

After successfully collecting the bag, the monkey then opened it with relish and removed a pack believed to contain popcorn.

It thereafter ran away with its prize while the owner of the bag watched with uncontrollable laughter. Another woman who stood by watched helplessly as the funny event unfolded.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, TikTok users are busy analysing the action taken by the funny monkey. While some called it a pure daylight robbery, others say they are declaring the animal wanted for its crimes. See some of the comments below:

@Matimba Ntsanwisi said:

"He is wanted, a warrant must be sent to him."

@mololah311 commented:

"Broad daylight robbery."

@user5640114004145goodman commented:

"The popcorn is mine you must surrender it to me by all means."

@cheri coco

"No joking me I want my share."

