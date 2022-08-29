A TikTok video that has gone viral has shown a man in his wife's crop top dress after the woman wore his own dress

The man went into the room in anger and put on his wife's outfit after she refused to stop wearing his own repeatedly

The man's revenge mission has put TikTok users at the edge with many laughing and rolling on the floor after seeing the romantic moment

A Nigerian woman who will not stop wearing her husband's dresses has been served in the same manner by the man.

The woman went into the house and stepped out in her husband's dress and refused to remove it, saying she wants to use it for their outing.

The man's dress caused laughter online. Photo credit: TikTok/@theotlovetrain.

Source: UGC

Revenge mission

Her young husband decided to dress in her own clothes since she wouldn't stop wearing his won.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He, therefore, went into the room and stepped out in her crop top dress, looking weird and raising eyebrows online.

She begs him to pull

The moment the woman saw her husband in the dress, she was left begging him to go and remove it since it looked bizarre on him.

He even rocked it with a handbag to match. The video shared on TikTok by @theotlovetrain has attracted huge attention.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@dayoooo said:

"Please he slayed that crop top."

@sijeoma commented:

"The purse too? At least they match."

@nuelszn reacted:

"For the first time the computer said "Chai" in Nigerian accent cause it was feeling it."

@nas_una said:

"I love how he doesn’t take himself too seriously to do that, that’s too funny."

@Simply pc commented:

"Now he has broadened the shoulders you will now rest."

@Vanessa

"He already had the plan in his head cuz he sat calmly talking to you."

Nigerian man disguises as a woman, goes to nightclub

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man dressed as a girl and went to a nightclub.

He was seen in viral photos clutching a handbag as he disguised as a woman to public dismay.

He was reportedly taken home by a fellow man and his folly was discovered when they were in bed.

Source: Legit.ng