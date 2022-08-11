A video making rounds online has shown a pretty little girl displaying a caring attitude towards her father

In a heartwarming video, the little girl helped her injured father to sit on a chair so he can rest his sore legs

The video has melted hearts, with several people noting that she already has a motherly attitude at a young age

A little girl whose dad uses crutches after getting injured in an accident has vowed to be her dad's guardian angel.

Despite being little, she has amazed people with her beautiful display of love and care towards her injured dad.

In a trending video which has earned her accolades, she helped her dad sit on a chair after walking around the house for a while.

Little girl helps injured father Photo Credit: @Bee0043

She got a chair for him and then grabbed him with her tiny hands, leading him carefully to the already set chair.

After her dad sat, she gently collected his crutches from him and placed them beside a table close by.

Sweet video of caring daughter melts hearts

The video shared by @bee0043 has stirred massive reactions as people shower accolades on the little girl over her kindness.

While some people linked her actions to her upbringing, others believe that it might just be genetic.

@dukekhan12345 said:

"Her arms, tiny little arms, strengthless still Full of energy and help as much as she can."

@anunsb stated:

"I literally cried seeing this video... bless you sweetheart ❤❤."

@vanessabasco662 wrote:

"We daughters take care of our daddy. ."

@solanintshuntshe reacted:

"Kids will capture ur heart unexpectedly ."

@enkaybby7 remarked:

"First time seeing my name written I wish I could help my dad now his heal am sad deep down God pls heal my dad his my world ."

@boingotlomokgethi noted:

"No please...the shove onto the chair ....why do they always do it they're so agresively cute."

@gladysachola commented:

"At that age that's true meaning of good upbringing of a kid."

Watch the video below:

