A man got emotional after his stepdaughter made it clear that she would not accept him as her father

In a video making rounds online, the little girl said she misses her birth father, who has been in jail

Social media users have reacted to the trending video, with several people supporting her actions

A pretty little girl has stirred massive reactions online after stating that her stepfather cannot be her daddy.

A video showed her stepfather working on her bicycle when a lady suspected to be her mother gushed over the young man, calling him "daddy".

"Ohh, look at daddy", the lady said in the video.

Little girl denies stepfather Photo Credit: Creecy Hayes

Reacting to this, the little girl immediately frowned her face and noted that the man was not her daddy. She said her real daddy is in jail, and she misses him.

"He is not my daddy. My daddy is in jail and I miss him", the little girl said.

The end part of the video shows the man throwing off the bicycle.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Chelsea Pratt said:

"Well, it's not her, Daddy! I have step-children I love as much as my own children but I would NEVER expect them to call me "Mom". They have a Mom. I think it's disrespectful to the real Mom/Dad. Unless they're not part of the child's life."

Latoya Michelle commented:

"I say Quit forcing children to call men their mom date daddy. She can appreciate him for helping her and being a provider for her but if she know who her real dad is then she ain't wrong for correcting her mother. It should be the child choice to call him daddy, if she sees fit. She miss her daddy poor baby. Don't replace him if he still here. Take her to go see him."

James Carey wrote:

"The mom is wrong for even applying that he's her dad . Why can't he just be who he is she will respect him more."

Sabina Carol noted:

"How many people get out of prison and do not want to have anything to do with their children."

Michael Pikett reacted:

"Stepdad shouldn't have responded that way. Mom needs to just pay a little bit more attention to her."

Watch the video below:

Lady honours stepfather who raised her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady took to Facebook on Monday, June 15, and shared a beautiful story of the hero in her life.

At the age of three, Portia Thabisile's biological father decided to leave her and her mother. Thankfully, her mother met a wonderful man and he raised Portia as his own daughter.

Portia shared her inspirational post via Facebook and included the following caption: "I'm staying because of my daddy he took me in when I was 3 years, after my biological father left me and my mam, he gave me love till today he never made me feel like I don't belong in the family."

