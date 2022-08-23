A white man, Ryan Hudson-Peralta has stunned people after driving a car without legs and hands

Ryan said he has been driving a minivan for about 21 years but decided to change the ride to another

In a viral video, he revealed how he is able to drive the car on the road and people applauded him

Ryan Hudson-Peralta, a physically challenged white man, has been steadily inspiring people with his great contents on Instagram.

Moments ago, he shared a video of himself driving a car and people marvelled over it.

Man without Hands and Legs drives a car Photo Credit: @Ryan Hudson-Peralta

Source: Instagram

Ryan has been driving a minivan for the past 21 years without legs and hands.

However, he finally decided to get an upgrade and his new ride provided features which made it easier for him to drive in his condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, his friends designed his new car in a way that it would no longer be really difficult for him to ply the road.

In his words:

"For the past 21 years I have been driving mini-vans. Not no more! Last week I got an upgrade! Take a peek at my new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse! It was completely modified by my friend's at @creativemobility & @braunability! I'm in love with my new ride and in love with driving all over again! Thank you @generalmotors for making such a dope ride!"

Nigerians applaud physically challenged white man

Officialdk.w said:

"Man this is so sweeet bro! inspired by your drive to always make it happen bro!"

Mytechmedic stated:

"And you drive better than 90% of people with both arms."

_jrrivera reacted:

"Skills you drive better than 95% of South Floridians for sure bro!"

Lovedhillon_6145 noted:

"Man you motivated me more than anything else. You are king."

Moneymaker7246 said:

"Brother I love what you doing I'm just I'm disabled and I have TS so I'm right now in that transaction that I need the have some inspiration inspiration is what you give me man keep going what you doing."

Joshhemsley reacted:

"Of all the rad things you got this hooked up with, I don’t know why I’m nerding out on that side door conversion on the Traverse, lol. So dope!"

Dadswagg_ added:

"Bro let’s put 28s on it with some music in the back. Much love man it’s a sharp ride."

Watch the video below:

Woman without arms drives with feet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users applauded a determined young woman who quickly became an inspiration for people across the world. Tisha has no arms but refuses to let that stand in the way of her independence.

She skillfully learnt how to drive a car with her legs and shared a video showing off her impressive ability online.

Tisha’s car has special adjustments which make it easier for her to operate the vehicle. It took twenty hours of training for her to learn how to drive the car. She soon mastered the art and even took the responsibility of teaching her siblings how to drive.

Source: Legit.ng