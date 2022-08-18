A hardworking Nigerian lady, Adeosun Goodness, who makes shoes while being a medical student has spoken about the work and the recongnition she got in America in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

On how it started

The lady said that it began in 2017 after she was done with her Cambridge. She revealed that while looking for want to get for her cousins who were coming to Nigeria, she thought to crochet some footwears for them.

The lady said that is using the current ASUU to work more on her business. Photo source: @GoodnessAdeosun

She said that Yotube did not help them as she sought ideas on how to go about it. After she got a hang of how to go about it, she went to a shoemaker to help her make the finishing touches and he advised Goodness to go do it herself.

"He said me to the market to get the materials myself...and I learnt how to make a simple sandal within three days."

With the many designs she had made at home, she had enough to wear in school that her mates started asking her to make one for them. The business aspect of it started for her when someone requested 12 pairs.

On your American legislature recognition

The Nigerian student said that someone reached out to her on Twitter and said that they would like to publish her works for and upcoming bouquet.

She said even though she knew the bouquet was going to happen in California because she streamed it, she did not know the recongnition would come.

"...it has really helped my business. The legislature of California would not recongnise me if I scam people and it gave respect in the business."

Has ASUU strike helped you?

Goodness said that the strike has gone a long way in giving more time to invest into her business. She added that she was a bit sad when she learnt they wanted to call it off. The shoemaker is using the period to position a business in such a way that it can be independent of her when school finally resumes.

"I have been putting so much in my business during this ASUU strike... I am trying to build my brand as much as possible... so that by the time I have school I don't have divided attention; trying to juggle between school and business."

Dollar-naira exchange rate

The young lady said that the high rate dollar is selling against naira has become the greatest challenge she faced in the business as she imports most of the tools she uses to make her products fit for the international market.

The struggle between medicine and shoemaking

She revealed that both crafts are both demanding, adding that balancing both has not been possible. Goodness revealed that sometimes school suffers for the business and vice versa. On most times, she deprives herself of sleep because she needs to fulfil clients' orders.

"I try as much as possible to read more...and paying attention to lectures, it is very very important.... I also try to crash read and cram..."

Another hardworking lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Okeke Stephanie, who described herself as a "structure engineer" on TikTok shared a video where she worked at a construction site.

In the clip, she could be seen lifting bags of materials and mixing them to get her job done. Stephanie encouraged people who may see her kind of job as hard. The hardworking lady said that even if it is, they also could do it.

After going through the onerous activity to have the job done, Stephanie took care of her colleagues during lunch time.

