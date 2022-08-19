Hope for TikTok users with small accounts who also are looking for ways to earn on the platform as a lady has made this simple

The Nigerian lady who is a content creator on the platform has revealed how to earn using different sounds

In an informative video, she showcased how to go about the process and added that one doesn't even need 1k followers to start earning

A Nigerian content creator on TikTok identified as Annyberry has shared an easier way to make money on the social media platform.

In a short video, she explained that making videos with different sounds is a way to earn on TikTok.

She said it doesn't require having much following on TikTok. Photo Credit: TikTok/@annyberry001

Source: UGC

How to earn on TikTok with sound

According to her, the first thing to do is to look up sound.me, select a country and register as a content creator.

The next is to log in and make videos with any sound on the platform.

She disclosed that TikTok will pay you for views garnered on those sound videos. She furthered that one doesn't need 1k followers to earn this way.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dane cook said:

"Will should search it on Google or TikTok search because I can’t find a way to login through Google, I’m not seing the original sound.me login."

Diana Ogunje said:

"Pls dear , have been making videos on sound. Me but not received any payment yet. Pls help . Don’t know what am doing wrong . Thanks."

Anthony Mmodozie said:

"I accepted two task yesterday and it's still pending up till now. please help."

Spenddelove said:

"Am trying to do what you said but it’s not working."

Gregory Babatunde Ayinla-Thoma said:

"Thank you, wish you could tell me more, making the sound with a video & where do I post the production please? good morning & let's make a great day."

Woman flaunts huge money TikTok paid her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown off the huge money social media platform TikTok paid her.

In a video that has got massive views on social media, the woman expressed her delight over her recent findings about the popular app.

She disclosed that she has been paid twice by the app after sharing a few videos. According to her, the first payment was in Euros while the second payment came in dollars.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv, she showed her balance of $327 (N136k), and asked why people kept it a secret that the app pays.

