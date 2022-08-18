A Saudi mother has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for advocating for women’s rights on Twitter

The pretty young lady identified as Salma al-Shehab was visiting her husband and two sons when she got apprehended

Reports gathered that Selma had used her Twitter account to also protest against the detainment of a female activist

Salma al-Shehab, a beautiful 34-year-old woman from Saudi, has bagged 34 years in prison.

Salma had reportedly used Twitter to advocate for the right of women and also protest against the detainment of a fellow female activist identified as Loujain al-Hathloul, who was tortured in prison.

Saudi authorities frowned against Salma's tweets stating that she is using social media to “cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security.”

Saudi woman bags 34 years in prison Photo Credit: New York Post

Source: UGC

Salma was earlier sentenced to six years behind bars, but subsequently, more charges were added till her jail time hit 34 years, NYPost reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Salma had come home to Saudi Arabia on holiday intending to bring her two children and husband back to the UK with her. Sadly, in the process, she was called in for questioning by Saudi authorities and subsequently arrested and tried for her tweets.

According to Guardian, Salma in her appeal argued that her small following on Twitter did not pose a security risk. The mum of two who used her real name on the platform, constantly shared photos of her children and other contents which Saudi authorities tagged 'inappropriate'. The authorities demanded that the former dental hygienist and university lecturer be charged under the kingdom’s counter terrorism laws, in addition to the cyber crime statute.

Nigerian lady arrested in Saudi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian lady, who was wrongfully accused of drg trafficking, jailed in Saudi Arabia and rescued by the federal government, has achieved a big feat.

The lady recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as disclosed in a post on Twitter on Thursday, July 16, by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

In photos shared on Twitter by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Zainab was seen at the villa with her family and the first lady.

Source: Legit.ng