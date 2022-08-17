A TikTok video has shown a man who was feeling serious cramps after a period pain simulator was attached to his body

In the video shared by Somedays, the man was seen writhing in pain and unable to stand properly as the simulator got to level 10

Somedays uses the simulator to get men to feel exactly the way women feel while having period cramps monthly

A funny video has captured the moment a man was made to feel period pain with the use of a pain simulator.

In the video, the man who was putting on a cowboy cap sat down to take the pain test and get the feeling of what women go through monthly.

At some point, the man became unable to stand properly. Photo credit: TikTok/@getsomedays.

Source: UGC

Unable to stand properly at level 10

The pain test ranges from scales one to ten, and the man taking it was advised not to be a hero since it could get really tough.

The man was able to hold it up to levels 9 and ten but he was unable to stand properly as it got to the highest level.

He was however sweating profusely and had to collect a handkerchief to clean his face.

The funny video has garnered more than 20 million views on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Elyse Myers said:

"I showed one of these videos to my husband and he looked at me like “YOU JUST WALK AROUND LIKE THAT?!”

@Symberella commented:

"Not to mention the uncomfortable bloating, intense emotions, constipation, headache/migraine, extreme nausea, and MORE."

@Gray said:

"Honestly, men having casual conversations about periods without being weird is so attractive to me."

@Alyssa commented:

"I once had cramps so bad I couldn’t even lay down on my side or get up I was just laying on my back tears streaming down my face."

@Tasha Reyes said:

"I think every man should do this at least once. Just so they know once a month we aren’t just “emotional”, we are in actual pain!"

