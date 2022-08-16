Nollywood actor Mr Ibu has sparked hilarious reactions from his fans and followers after sharing a video from a recent visit to the dentist

After he was propped up on the chair, the comic actor couldn’t help but ask the dentist if there wouldn’t be any teeth removal, and if the process wouldn’t be painful

A different portion of the video captured a relieved Mr Ibu busting with smiles after he completed a scaling and polishing session

Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has given his Instagram fans and followers yet another reason to get cracked up.

The actor shared a video post on his page showing the moment he paid a visit to the dentist. According to Ibu, months of taking herbal concoctions and medications have left his teeth discoloured.

Mr Ibu scared as he visits dentist. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

“After taking too many medications both English and native during my ill health, my tooth discoloured! Thank God it’s better now,” the actor wrote.

In the video, Mr Ibu appeared worried as he was propped up on a chair and the dentist set to work on his teeth.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The comic star couldn’t help but ask if there would be no removal and if the entire process wouldn’t be painful.

A different portion of the video captured the actor looking lively after his scaling and polishing session had been completed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

bensonokonkwo said:

"God gat you senior don't worry."

ghostgrammy said:

"He was ready to stand up if he heard YES ."

iykejona said:

"Just reduce your weight and all ur health issues with subside that's all."

nollywood_flavor said:

"They did a good job ooh."

shasha_nicki said:

"Love you Sir glory to God Almighty for your healing ❤️."

Mr Ibu 'knock' barber for trying to make him look fresh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that entertainer Mr Ibu sparked funny reactions from fans and followers on social media after he was spotted in a video post.

Apparently, the comic actor went for a haircut and his daughter was present to capture the moment on camera.

However, when the barber said he wants to make Mr Ibu appear young, the actor was quick to shut him down and submit that he prefers to look fresh.

Source: Legit.ng