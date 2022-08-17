A Nigerian mother tackled her daughter seriously over a statement she made about the looks of her husband, their dad

The lady appeared to have infuriated her mother after she said that her mum married an ugly man

While it was a joke attempt, it didn't go down well with her mum who came all out to defend the honour of her man

A Nigerian lady stirred reactions on social media after a video of her having an exchange with her mother surfaced on the net.

The lady had stated that her mother married an ugly man and this made the woman rush to the room where her daughter was for clarity and confrontation.

The woman tackled her daughter seriously over the statement. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@omalichauzoma_)

In the hilarious clip shared by the lady's sister on TikTok, her mum asked rhetorically for a repeat of as if she didn't hear it the first time.

By now, her mum had taken off her glasses to hear the words again.

She was ready to defend her husband's honour. The woman countered her daughter's statement, telling her that they'd see the kind of man she brings home.

The funny girl replied that her man would be an American or a Saudi prince. To which her mum responded in Igbo that she would pour water on them both.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mily said:

"She said let me see the kind husband you’ll bring to this house."

Ogechukwu said:

"That "we shall see" hits differently, like it's from her heart.... The bottom part."

CarolineO said:

"An example of “you can’t drag my man, only me is allowed to drag him”.

Keren said:

"You’re lucky. My mom was too strict. Couldn’t catch cruise or joke with her without premium beating."

Phyldelia said:

"One time I asked my mom why she fell for my dad he’s not even fine, she said it’s my turn now they’re waiting to see the husband I will bring home."

