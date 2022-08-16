A young Nigerian boy has taken to social media to celebrate flying to Abu Dhabi to pursue his footballing dreams

The lad identified as Saheed shared throwback pictures showing him playing amateur football with friends

In new pictures, Saheed is seen looking dapper as he struck a pose at an Abu Dhabi football club facility

A Nigerian boy identified as Saheed is being celebrated online as he achieved progress in his aspiration to be a professional footballer.

Saheed who used to play football on the streets has left the country to pursue his dreams in Abu Dhabi.

Saheed started from the streets. Photo Credit: TikTok/@saheedfaruk9

Source: UGC

Showcasing the feat on TikTok, Saheed shared pictures capturing when he played amateur football with friends when he was in the country.

In new snaps, Saheed looked finer as he landed in UAE.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also shared pictures of him in the facility of Al Jazira Club, an Emirati professional football club based in Abu Dhabi.

It is not clear if he got signed by them or is at the club on trials.

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Ayetoto Taiwo Hassan said:

"Alihamdulilah for you brother."

Oladiransamuel said:

"Congrat bro more big contract coming your way."

user23928055631734

"May God bless you and be with you always my brother."

Michael Adebayo145 said:

"I pray God will complete the work in your life."

Olamide oyinloye said:

"Bro congrats..abeg help me sef run am..I be baller too."

Young female footballer who sells bitter kola in Lagos meets Neymar Jr

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 18-year-old female footballer who sold bitter kola in Lagos had met PSG star Neymar Jr.

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram page to share inspiring pictorial moments she had with Neymar.

In one of the pictures, Neymar could be seen signing his autograph on her polo and in another, they smiled while posing for a selfie.

Legit.ng gathered that Zulfah, who sells bitter kola, kola nuts, alligator pepper and sweets in Ojota, Lagos met the star at the 2022 Red Bull Neymar Jr.'s five-a-side amateur football tournament which she participated in.

The Oasis Football Club player was left in the care of her maternal grandmother by her mum when she was 6 months old.

Source: Legit.ng