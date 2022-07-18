Zulfah Abdulazeez, an 18-year-old female footballer, may have moved closer to her footballing dreams as she has now met PSG star Neymar

Zulfah who is raised by her maternal grandmother, sells kola nuts, bitter kola, alligator pepper and sweets in Ojota 'under bridge' area of Lagos

Her participation and stellar team performance in a recent football tournament engineered her meeting with the international football star

Talented female footballer Zulfah Abdulazeez was overjoyed as she met Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar.

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram page to share inspiring pictorial moments she had with Neymar.

The 18-year-old participated in the football tournament. Photo Credit: TikTok/@hijabballer

Source: UGC

In one of the pictures, Neymar could be seen signing his autograph on her polo and in another, they smiled while posing for a selfie.

Zulfah sees a bright future in football

Legit.ng gathered that Zulfah, who sells bitter kola, kola nuts, alligator pepper and sweets in Ojota, Lagos met the star at the 2022 Red Bull Neymar Jr.'s five-a-side amateur football tournament which she participated in.

The Oasis Football Club player was left in the care of her maternal grandmother by her mum when she was 6 months old.

Zulfah, who is going through a tough time, derives joy in her passion for football, where she sees a bright future. She made a viral TikTok video capturing her footballing and everyday life and melted hearts on the net.

The young lady is famed for always rocking a hijab, even while doing her business on the field of play.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail her

@James said:

"Working hard in football ain't easy training everyday then go to the pitch for the Match Game, I pray Allah will make you get to the Top Insha Allah."

@nafisatolubunmi said:

"May Almighty Allah make you reach there sooner!!! I believe in God Congratulations ahead my Wonderful Baller."

@maduabuchikate said:

"You are really blessed to have been allowed by your parents to play. Sadly , not many of us who have the passion were allowed to do so. Keep winning. Say well to your teammate Fehinti. She is representing too."

@lordjubelprints said:

"You exceptional girl, may God splash his unending love and care you. Jeez you're just so different. "

@therisqeeyah_l said:

"I'm so happy for you sis, I'm sure Grandma will be super proud of you❤️. ILal Amaam Sis. Zully."

Source: Legit.ng