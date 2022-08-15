A sweet video making the rounds on social media has captured a father's reaction after his son surprised him on his birthday

The thoughtful son decided to buy his father's dream car which he presented to him on his birthday

Social media users have applauded the kind son with several people expressing their desires to also surprise their fathers

A viral video has captured the moment a father broke down in tears after being gifted a car by his son.

On his father's birthday, a kind son decided to grant one of his father's long time wish - to own an expensive car.

In a video, he called his father to come outside their house in the presence of some other family members.

Son gifts father his dream car

Source: Instagram

While they stood outside, the car drove towards them and the son informed his father that the car belonged to him. The excited man could not control his excitement as he immediately broke into tears of joy

Social media users react to sweet video

Diary_of_a_phat_vegan said:

"If you have it, always share it with those you love whom appreciates it the most. This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Preciousvariance wrote:

"❤️ this happens to be my dad’s favorite car too."

Ercan_dmn wrote:

"So sweet ☺️."

Likewhatilike223 commented:

"Aww his babies love him. He must be an awesome dad!! Congratulations on your ride and be careful. ❤️❤️❤️."

Kiconco_phionah reacted:

"Children that make their parents happy, will have a longer life."

Jazaulakh noted:

"may u be blessed , doing that 4 your dad is priceless. ."

Favour_oges7 stated:

"I JUST WANT TO LET Y’ALL KNOW THAT JESUS CHRIST LOVES Y’ALL AND HE’S COMING SOON."

Favour_oges7 commented:

"Train up a child in the way he should grow and when he’s old, he will not depart from it."

Boldlineclothing remarked:

"This is really touching oh my God I wish and hope to do the same for my dad by the grace of the Almighty ."

Tre_n_ter said:

"He must’ve cashed out on NFTs at the right time."

Joshstuckinohio wrote:

"Glad to see some natural emotions what a family ."

Watch the video shared by @thetrillionairelife below:

Sons surprise father with new car to replace problematic truck he has been driving for 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional father could not hide his tears after receiving a brand new car from his thoughtful sons. He has been driving a problematic truck for the past 20 years because he had no money to replace it yet.

The doting father had no idea that his sons had great plans to put a smile on his face. On a particular day, while he was chilling at home, his sons made him come out of the house and he was surprised to see a brand new ride.

He broke down in tears and requested to take his boys around town with the new ride. He wanted them to be his first passengers. The heartwarming video was shared on instagram by @worthfeed.

