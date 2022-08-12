Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband have sent social media users gushing as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

To make the occasion even more special and memorable, the husband, wife and their kids took a trip down to the Maldives and got married again

A video of the two exchanging a warm kiss by the beach side has sparked sweet reactions from many on social media

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and this sums up the current situation of Nollywood actress Mary Njoku and her husband, Jason.

To make the celebration of their 10th anniversary special, the husband and wife decided to get married all over again.

Mary Njoku, hubby marry again. Photo: @jasonnjoku/@maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

An excited Jason shared a video on his Twitter page showing the moment he and his wife approached the altar as close friends and family members watched.

"Married @MrsMaryNjoku again. Cried again. Dear Lord bless us forever NjokuClan ," Jaon caption his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

neoikolo said:

"This life, just get money and get sense, na enjoyment go de fear you like, because eh… this is beautiful na better money finish work here."

sinilicious391 said:

"Congratulations ma’am dis is so fine ."

queen_aiphy said:

"This is beautiful to watch❤️ Congratulations to them."

official_theemma said:

"Marriage with the right one is beautiful."

morenikeji_adee said:

"Nah every 5years me and my husband go Dey remarry ... this love is a sweet thing abeg."

youfoundjune said:

"I don’t know much about her but I’m glad she doesn’t bring her family business to the gram. Congratulations and happy 10th marriage anniversary ."

dqueenbee001 said:

"I'm also crying on their behalf....it's so sweet to see. Love is beautiful ❤️ just find you the man/woman who loves and respects you whole heartedly."

Mary Njoku shares how lawyer disrespected her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and CEO of Iroko TV, Mary Remmy Njoku narrated an encounter she had with a lawyer.

The actress wrote a letter to her fellow women after she was disrespected by the legal practitioner when a family member needed a guarantor.

Mary then declared that the Nollywood industry is controlled by women who sign all the big cheques, and Nigerians reacted.

Source: Legit.ng