Big Brother Naija contestant Kess is oblivious of the fact that his son has passed on just three days after he got on the show

Details of the unfortunate incident have not been revealed on social media but condolence messages have taken over

Kess' handler has taken to social media with a sad post indirectly confirming the sad incident

Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Kess, is currently the only married man on the show and according to reports he has lost his son.

The reality star is not aware of the fact that his child passed away on the third daybafter he became a contestant in Biggie's house.

Even though details of the unfortunate incident have not been revealed yet, Kess' handler has put up a post which suggests that the tragedy is indeed true.

Kess and wife

Source: Instagram

See the posts below:

As at the time of this report, Kess is trending on Twitter with many wondering when he would be informed of his son's death.

