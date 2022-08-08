A viral video has captured the moment some kind sons surprised their father with a new ride

Reports gathered that their dad has been driving a problematic truck for the past 20 years

They decided to gift their father a new ride to replace the truck and he broke down in tears after seeing the gift

An emotional father could not hide his tears after receiving a brand new car from his thoughtful sons.

He has been driving a problematic truck for the past 20 years because he had no money to replace it yet.

The doting father had no idea that his sons had great plans to put a smile on his face.

Sons surprise father with new car Photo Credit: @worthfeed

Source: Instagram

Father in tears after seeing his new ride

On a particular day, while he was chilling at him, his sons made him come out of the house and he was surprised to see a brand new ride.

He broke down in tears and requested to take his boys around town with the new ride. He wanted them to be his first passengers. The heartwarming video was shared on instagram by @worthfeed.

Social media users react to emotional video

Juliet_borrell said:

"Ok I’m not crying just something in my eyes ❤️❤️❤️."

Writer.lucillerose stated:

"You raised good boys ."

Lovelyny101 noted:

"Love this! ."

Kyky_92 reacted:

"All of the feels! Such a heartwarming video!"

Imieshanicole noted:

"When you do right by your kids they do right by you ❤️."

Michelle_jean__ remarked:

"That Toyota is going to last a lonnnnnng time trust me ! ."

Kanu_revoo said:

" very sweet gesture."

Ddinarizona stated:

"This is family. ❤️"

Eltonflun remarked:

"Great share, thank you ✌❤️."

Trendy_tasha said:

"I L♥️VE this so much cue the waterworks."

Jilliansbakeshop noted:

"If that ain't the sweetest gift from your boys I don't know what is."

Samanthaboyles51 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ oh I love the family videos!! So sweet y’all made me cry!"

Shinetech added:

"The feeling of surprising your dad with a new truck and seeing his reaction is priceless."

Watch the video below:

