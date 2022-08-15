A 7-year-old girl identified as Ojuoluwa Okupe has started speaking after several years of not being able to talk

Ojuoluwa was reportedly playing with other children during a church service when she started speaking fluently

Doyin Okupe, who shared the heartwarming news on Facebook, said the little girl is his nephew's daughter

A Nigerian man, Doyin Okupe, has shared a testimony of his nephew's daughter, who started talking after seven years.

According to Doyin, his nephew's daughter, Ojuoluwa Okupe, has never spoken a word since she was born.

Fortunately, seven years later, she attended a church service with her father and a miracle happened.

7-year-old girl speaks for the first time Photo Credit: Doyin Okupe / Getty images

Source: Facebook

Ojuoluwa speaks after seven years

Ojuoluwa was playing in church with other children when she suddenly began to express herself fluently in English.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the news on Facebook, Doyin wrote:

"This is Ojuoluwa Okupe. 7 yrs old daughter of my nephew who has never spoken a word since birth. On Sunday the 31st of April, a miracle actually happened. She arrived at my house with her Dad, for our monthly Praise worship. They both came in when the session was drawing towards a close.

"However Ojuoluwa started playing with other kids around, and to everyone's surprise she simply started having conversations with other kids and expressing herself clearly and distinctly in English language!! Our God is still in the business of performing MIRACLES!!!! Let us Praise and exalt His Holy Name."

Nigerians give gratitude to God

Hygienus Obiasogu said:

"Wow!!! Praise the name of Jesus!!! To God be all the glory!!!"

Stella Abesiemo wrote:

"That is The God that saved me in action again; ever wonderful! Praise God and I rejoice with OjuOluwa's parents. What a relief!"

Ajala Oyetayo reacted:

"God is powerful, His a miraculous father , let everyone praise God almighty father,thank you Jesus. Good afternoon the law."

John Idoko commented:

"If not Him (God) , who else can do such ? Ocean divider. Na Him work oo!! .... Soft work."

Charles Olajide added:

"Is only mad man, says there is no God. May his name be praise."

See his post below:

Like biblical Elijah, massive miracles reportedly happen at TB Joshua's church, photos emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that even at death, the awesome, spiritual power of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCAON), is evident.

This was proven at the burial ceremony of the man of God in Lagos on Friday, July 9. The organisation said supernatural experiences started when a video clip of Prophet Joshua's timeless prayers was played.

Photos from the post captured moments when some members of the church who attended the ceremony were throwing up and rolling on the floor under the influence of anointing.

Source: Legit.ng