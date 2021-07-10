The burial ceremony of TB Joshua was more like a deliverance service for many members of SCOAN

This is as a lot of miracles and supernatural experiences took place on Friday, July 9, after the interment

Some members of the church received their healing when a prayer clip was played for all to reflect on the prophet's legacy

Even at death, the awesome, spiritual power of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCAON), is evident.

This was proven at the burial ceremony of the man of God in Lagos on Friday, July 9.

A Facebook post from the TB Joshua Ministries said a lot of miracles and deliverance took place immediately after the interment on Friday.

The miracles took place when a prayer clip was played (Photo: TB Joshua Ministries)

Source: Facebook

The organisation said supernatural experiences started when a video clip of Prophet Joshua's timeless prayers was played.

Photos from the post captured moments when some members of the church who attended the ceremony were throwing up and rolling on the floor under the influence of anointing.

It reported:

"Right after the interment, a Mass Prayer clip of Prophet T.B. Joshua was played for congregants. Just as the man of God had said that 'This prayer is not time-bound. Anytime you hear it, the presence of God is maintained'.

"To the glory of God, many people received healing and deliverance, vomiting blood and other poisonous substances in their system as the Holy Spirit suffused the atmosphere."

Lady "prophesies" powerfully during TB Joshua’s burial in viral video

Earlier, a woman caused a scene at the burial ceremony that happened at the Ikotun area of Lagos state and the act stirred many reactions on social media.

In a short clip, the lady made some declarations as she was being taken out by church officials.

She said:

"He is so power. He said I should tell you that he is not dead, he is around you all.... He is watching over you.... He said you should not be afraid."

To that, many people chorused 'amen' as the burial ceremony continued at the chapel.

Source: Legit