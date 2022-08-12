A Ghanaian lady with natural long hair relocated abroad and had no other choice than to cut it down

In a viral video on TikTok, she revealed how hairstylists charged her N126k to braid her hair in America

According to her, the amount was so much for her so she decided to cut down the hair to save her money

A Ghanaian lady identified as Awo Dede has shared her experience after relocation to America.

According to Awo, she travelled to America to natural long hair but did not think twice to cut it after getting charged a whooping sum of $300 (N125,766) for braiding.

The young woman shared her story via TikTok while showing off her new haircut for fans to see.

Ghanaian lady barbs her hair in America Photo Credit: Abo.sede/ Getty images

In her words:

"I came to America with long natural hair. After they charged me 300 dollars for braids, on top of series of appointments bookings, nobody told me to think twice."

TikTok users share their thoughts

@user26788449449043 said:

"My dear I can relate paaa oooo...hv cut my hair,very nice and silky one awwww obi manso."

@sheilakashabbey stated:

"I started braiding my own her, the booking appointment I cant deal with."

@maamecute noted:

"I guess I’m the only one who has survived these bookings and expensive hair braiding and perming prices in America! I can never cut my hair ."

@blessedrehma reacted:

"That's my full month rent plus electricity, water, internet bills in a middle class secured estate in Kenya."

@olorisandrat remarked:

"Mistake I made years ago keeping the hair, then it was $100 was not bold to chop it today I'm bald I don't have time for nonsense."

@melo_pee commented:

"My wife told she wanted bone straight hair to travel to come to me here, I have been laughing all day."

@catherinemwikaria said:

"I feel you. You book and they are always busy. Matharau It was a Wake up call for me. ."

