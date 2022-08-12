Multiple women have exposed chats purported to have been with life coach Solomon Buchi where he begged them for money

This came after he advised men to stop dating broke women, stating that they will only drain one and "won't help you grow"

The released chats have brought the life coach under fire, weeks after he was also criticised for saying his fiancée is not the most beautiful or most intelligent woman but he chose her

Life coach Solomon Buchi has again come under fire after different women released chats of him purportedly asking them for money.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 11, Buchi advised men to stop dating broke women, adding that they would only drain the man and won't help him grow.

Buchi had advised men not to date broke women. Photo Credit: @ChinazaAwadike, Instagram/@solomon_buchi, @gist.merchant

His debated tweet is coming weeks after his controversial Facebook post saying that his fiancée is not the most beautiful or most intelligent woman but he chose her.

Buchi's advise on dating broke women, angered many, mostly ladies, who then exposed their past chats with him.

In one of the exposed chats reposted by a lady with the handle @ChinazaAwadike, Buchi is purportedly seen showing interest in a lady because she had 'London" on her profile. He would then request her to buy him one of his guitars which he claimed cost "1500 pounds."

Other screenshots were reposted by an Instagram page by the name @gist.merchant on their Instastories.

See Solomon Buchi's tweet:

Social media reactions

@gentle_dan11 said:

"He made his point though.

"One of the reasons why men need to avoid broke women.

"Can a broke woman get u something of 1500 pounds?"

@jo_nathanjacob said:

"Well, no broke woman would have been able to buy the guitar for him which buttresses his point of not dating broke women ."

@nasaviala said:

"You’re not still getting the point. The point is not that he’s broke but that he said that sh*it but is also broke. So pple should avoid him too.

"Have you ever heard of “remove the log from your own eyes first” Yea, that’s the point."

@Godwilnotwhineu said:

"This doesnt mean he was broke, and this conversation is surely with a friend, even if he was broke at that point I'm sure he wasn't dating or being a mad entitled brokey..

"Doesn't really change his points sha."

Solomon Buchi and fiancee featured on an international TV show over his controversial post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Solomon Buchi and his fiancee were featured on an international TV show over his controversial post.

Buchi stirred reactions online after he said his fiancée is not the most beautiful or intelligent woman, but he finds perfection in her.

Despite the many reactions and knocks, Buchi stood his ground and didn’t retract his statement, which has now taken his relationship to the international scene.

Buchi shared a video from an international TV show where his controversial post was being discussed. Some of the speakers, however, seemed to understand his point of view, with a picture of him and his fiancée in the background.

