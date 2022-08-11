Chinemerem Cynthia Eze, a Nigerian student has graduated with a first-class degree in Medical Laboratory Science

Chinemerem bagged the degree from the prestigious Rivers State University, Mkpolu Port Harcourt

She equally revealed that she kept a salaried job and was also very active in her church while she pursued her studies

A pretty Nigerian lady has bagged a first-class degree from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

The beautiful lady called Chinemerem Cynthia Eze bagged excellent results in Medical Laboratory Science-

Cynthia said she dreamt it and it came true. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Chinemerem Cynthia Eze.

Source: UGC

First class in Lab Science

In a post she made on LinkedIn to celebrate her achievement, Chinemerem said she also kept a job while she studied at RSU.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She equally said she did not shy away from church activities as she was active in her church to the extent of holding posts in the Nigerian Federation of Catholic Students.

Her words:

"Before I got in, I had dreamt of finishing strong with a first class and at the same time have a balanced life as a student. I dreamt, prayed and tried the much I could to make this dream come true."

"In my early years in school, I was working as a social media manager for a media company. It was tough as it was very hard combining it with my studies. Aside having a tedious salaried job, I was very active in my church and fellowship activities."

Continuing her story, Chinemerem said she has her parents and supervisor to thank for her success. She as well thanked her boss who gave her the opportunity to work and earn while also studying for her degree.

Her inspiring story got a lot of engagement on LinkedIn where she shared it. Many of her followers and friends sent her congratulatory shoutouts.

Nigerian man baggs PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that a Nigerian man bagged a PhD in Accounting from Babcock University, Ilesha Remo.

According to the young man whose name is Kolawole Babatayo, he wished that his mother was there when he was hooded.

This is because according to him, his mother sold her clothes to pay for his WAEC fees back in 1997.

Source: Legit.ng