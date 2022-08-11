A Nigerian man was given the shock of his life after a police officer politely declined his cash gift

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at a point on the road where officers conduct searches on cars

After doing a search of the vehicle, the man offered some cash to the officer, but the policeman wouldn't take it, stating that he doesn't do such

A Nigerian policeman's upright display on a road has earned him the admiration of many as well as surprised people.

This is as the unidentified policeman turned down a cash gift from a man in a car.

The policeman insisted that he won't take it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officialkoloboy1

After the man saw his cash gift repeatedly declined, he brought out his phone to record the officer.

The man expressed surprise that the policeman rejected money from him, stating that he has never seen such an upright act from an officer before.

With a smile on his face, the officer responded that he doesn't do such. According to him, he just searches the vehicle and goes his way. The stunned road user appreciated the officer.

Legit.ng learnt the incident happened at a checkpoint.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Felicia Kingsley said:

"Is not because of the camera guys he's a decent police man even with camera others are still collecting the money."

Balogun Segun120 said:

"So there is gud police.eya such is life.these type of person they will not like him in d office."

babyface081 said:

"He might be their elder bosses or something no louse guild next time hold your change."

sheulekan said:

"Lol do you know how many of them they sacked lmao they born am well make he collect am."

vicjide said:

"Wow, this is truly impressive.see people in police force who should be promoted for displaying integrity."

