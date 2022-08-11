A young man identified as Ebuka Peter Ezugwu has sent a thank you message to Nigeria for giving him a cheap and quality education

Ebuka is pursuing a doctoral program in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota and he says he has Nigeria to thank for it

Many Nigerians on Twitter agree with him that education in the country is cheap, but others say the quality remains poor

A Nigerian student pursuing a PhD in the United States of America has sent home a thank you message to Nigeria.

According to the young man identified as Ebuka Peter Ezeugwu, it is because of the cheap and quality education he received in Nigeria that he is able to continue abroad.

Ebuka said the education he received in Nigeria is qualitative and cheap. Photo credit: @EzugwuEbukaP and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria thank you

Ebuka is currently pursuing a doctoral program in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota.

He announced on Twitter:

"Thank you #Nigeria for providing me a quality education at a subsidized fee. That foundation is what has thrust me to begin my doctoral program in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota college of science and engineering. We shall progress."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@iyaboawokoya said:

"God will project you and promote you even more son. Thank you for making us proud. The sky will not even limit your achievement-You will continue to excel IJN. Amen."

@walebalogunk commented:

"If not for the subsidised University education Nigeria offered people like me, only God knows where people like us would've ended up. To God be the glory!"

@fawekuntoba reacted:

"God bless you for acknowledging the motherland's contribution to your advancement and I pray that God will see you through this new feat you want to attain in Jesus' name. Amen."

@olusogaowoeye said:

"Those who succeeds outside the country don’t curse Nigeria, it is those struggling who are looking for someone to blame."

Source: Legit.ng