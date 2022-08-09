A young man who allegedly stole a generating set at one branch of OPM church has been asked to return that he will no longer be arrested

Pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere, the GO of OPM church has asked Odiwonma Ndi Uka Chukwu to come out from hiding that he will no longer be arrested.

Odiwonma was reportedly declared wanted by the police after he allegedly stole a generating set from one of the branches of OPM.

The pastor says the man is forgiven. Photo credit: Pastor Gift Chinyere.

Source: Facebook

Church authorities were said to have reported the young man to the police leading to him being declared wanted and a manhunt launched.

He has been forgiven

But it seems efforts to arrest him have proved abortive since then as his phone numbers are said to be off, according to Pastor Gift.

However, Pastor Gift has now weighed in and asked the man to come out from hiding since he has been forgiven.

In a post he shared on his verified Facebook page, the pastor said the man should come and receive help and hide no more.

He wrote:

"Odiwonma Ndi Uka Chukwu stole generator and instrument from one of OPM local branch. Elders of the branches went the nearest police and complained and he was declared wanted. He ran away and relocated. Phone number no longer going."

He said he has told the police to cancel the arrest warrant since the man is forgiven.

"So please wherever you are hiding, come out let me help and rehabilitate you. Police is no longer looking for you. I know it is devil that pushed you, but God has forgiven you from stealing inside God`s house the church. I love you, but God loves you more. Pls come let me help you."

Source: Legit.ng