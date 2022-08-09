“You Dance Like Girl Named Kelly”: Reactions As Beautiful Female US Soldier Dances in Office in Viral Video
- A beautiful US soldier has got many people praising her as she danced in her uniform while in the office
- The soldier maintained a smiling face all through her performance and also removed her cap in a creative flourish
- Many men thronged her comment section to compliment her looks and appreciate the soldier for her selfless service
A young lady serving in the US Army has made a video having fun in the office as she jumped on a cap-dance challenge.
In a video that has since gone viral, she captioned it with:
"It's time for me to go home."
An amazing performance
At the start of the clip, the soldier pulled out from behind her desk, stood up and started dancing hard.
Seconds into her performance, she removed her military headdress and flung it towards the camera.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Jst Halah said:
"How do I join the force as am from a different country."
Hãryørmïdêy Dâvïs said:
"I always love the cap part.'
KISSES_FAM said:
"Would love to be in this uniform."
t.hatvillage_girl said:
"Why do you guys make uniforms look so good."
Elochukwu Miracle Ch said:
"no wonder ur military, mam u just locked my heart up."
ELEBI_THEHARVESTER said:
"Start challenging other military female TikToker around the world. Do some videos for duet."
Scott Morgan said:
"You dance like the African girl named Kelly."
SamuelSalami13 said:
"Hmmmm. The fact that i ain't in the army isn't going to stop me from shooting my shot."
Source: Legit.ng