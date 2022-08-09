A new viral video of the an old building that was renovated to a tasteful mansion has emerged online

In the new clip, people got to see how the interior of the building looks before and after the renovation was done

TikTok users who reacted to the video wanted to know how much was sunk into the beautiful transformation

Recall the video of a dirty-looking building that was renovated and transformed beyond recognition? A new clip has shown what the interior looks like.

In the clip, the inside looks newly tiled as against its old modern collection of apartments structure.

People said the house owner must have paid a lot for the conversion. Photo source: TikTok/@_billionjoe

Amazing interior design

The main living room what had a boring design now has chandelier lights matching the white paint used on the wall.

Another thing that made the new house amazing was that enough effort was put into making the interior properly lit.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hipsterleo said:

"y'all just low-key raised the property value of that neighbourhood."

Ekure Elohor said:

"oh boy. this looks like an inheritance that was transformed by the new owner. I'll love the look so much and see space."

ucs said:

"it must have cost a heart and a kidney."

Esther said:

"mehnnn...this makes me want to study my course till the end(Architecture)."

baba miliki said:

"omo I fall for this renovation.. we want to renovate our family house."

michaelmemuda asked:

"OMG. What's the total budget for this transformation?"

Man bought an old house, planned to renovate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man known as Derrick on Instagram who describes himself as a real estate investor shared a video of his recently acquired property online.

In the clip, Derrick said he saw a house advert on Facebook and decided to pay $80,000 (N33,220,800) for it without even physically inspecting the building.

He revealed that the house is actually worth $140,000 (N58,136,400). A video he shared showed the house in a state of disrepair.

