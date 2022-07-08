A young man, Derrick, who is into real estate, has narrated how he bought a house for $80,000 (N33,220,800) with the aim of flipping it for a higher amount

The real estate investor said that after some renovations, the price of the house could hit as high as $200,000 (N83,052,000)

Derrick's clip stirred mixed reactions online as some said that he paid too much for the dirty-looking house

A young man known as Derrick on Instagram who describes himself as a real estate investor has shared a video of his recently acquired property online.

In the clip, Derrick said he saw a house advert on Facebook and decided to pay $80,000 (N33,220,800) for it without even physically inspecting the building.

He plans on renovating the house

He revealed that the house is actually worth $140,000 (N58,136,400). A video he shared showed the house in a state of disrepair.

The real estate investor stated that after making renovations to the house, the value of the house could shoot up to $200,000 (N83,052,000).

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views.

margograham70 said:

"Wow! You've been had...this is awful."

joshuadavies155 said:

"That aint worth no 140 grand. You got ripped off."

jeandeaux_ said:

"This could’ve been cheaper."

shanecorrell_rei said:

"I’d of got it for 55k lol Jk keep rocking it bro."

empress_of_3 said:

"Scary but you can do anything you put your mind and physical effort to."

drehonchoo said:

"80k could’ve found something nicer jus depends on where you located."

__omi.1 asked:

"Do you need additional permits or anything to add the extra bedroom?"

He replied:

"Typically yes it just depends on location and regulations."

