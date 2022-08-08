A Nigerian woman who creates content online around those looking for love has made an announcement about a single mother

The woman revealed that the 24-year-old mother of one wants a husband, adding that the man would not have to worry about financial issues

Among those who reacted to the video announcement were those who doubted if it is real, asking the woman to validate it

A Nigerian woman with the handle @gloryworldtv1 who is known on TikTok for connecting lovers has in a video revealed that she has a 24 year-old single mother in Germany.

She said that the lady is looking for a husband. The woman added that a man who marries the single mother will not have to worry about rents as she already has a house.

Good promises

The woman said that the single mother promises whoever marries her a good life and proper documents in Germany.

Many people rushed to a comment section to say they are interested as some shared their personal details in search for love.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments and thousands of likes.

mega said:

"watin happen to the man when she born for."

chika79795 said:

"help me out with a serious minded woman I work myself I'm an engr."

I'm Buckle my shoe said:

"Everything is not money."

nkofi0017 said:

"I have documents, work with the post,in Aachen.and have my apartment.can it be possible."

Colette Minaj said:

"This announcement deserve award."

user7470528684544 said:

"Me sef am looking for serious relationship ohh. My husband can be here."

Michael said:

"Hello glory if what you are saying is true am very interested am in Nigeria but am single."

