A young Nigerian man and a random student on the road made many people laugh as they danced together

The secondary school student was caught unawares when the man abruptly crossed his way and dropped a speaker

Despite how spontaneous the whole arrangement was, the student danced well, surging with energy that belied his earlier tired gait

A young Nigerian man with the handle @charlesginus_ on TikTok shared a video showing him dancing with a student on the road.

In the clip, the boy was walking by the road, looking downcast. Immediately @charlesginus_ saw the student, he ran to his front with his Bluetooth speaker and challenged him to a dance.

The boy looked so tired before the music started playing. Photo source: TIkTok/@charlesginus

Source: UGC

He understood the assignment

Without hesitation, the boy joined in, bursting some fast leg moves. Many people said that the kid understood what was expected of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Seconds after dancing, the TikTok user laughed and hugged the boy for dancing well. Many people said the boy looked like he was tired of school.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olawale ayinde said:

"Normal school don really tire the boy seff."

KaffyBestLuxuries said:

"He looks like he was having a bad day God bless him."

Ikhlas Alege said:

"Omooh I watched this like 5 times, the joy will be in that guy throughout that day."

iam_sommy said:

"School na scam, na wetin come the guy mind immediately."

Tofunmi said:

"Don’t even try me, imma disappoint u cause I don’t know any step."

Lizzie said:

"Me coming back and you ask me to dance with hungry way de catch me."

Teacher dances in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a clip showing a lady with the TikTok handle @alby404 who always makes videos with her students in school dancing stirred reactions.

The female teacher said that she had to make the video because the kids were wondering why she has not danced that day.

In the clip, the woman backed the whole class as she made some cool moves. As a way to end her performance, she turned to face their excited faces.

Source: Legit.ng