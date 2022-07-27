A shocking video making the rounds online has shown a Nigerian man who resides in Europe cooking and eating outside

According to the man whose name is not immediately clear, he lives outside in a garden as he has no house to lay his head

He said his people back home will not believe the situation he is in over there in Europe, but Nigerians back home asked him to come back

Nigerians at home have asked a man who claims to be living outside in Europe to come back home and hustle.

The wise counsel came after he shared a video, saying he is homeless and cooks and eats in an open garden.

The man said his people won't believe he is homeless. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

He cooks and eats outside

The short clip is currently making the round on social media platforms and getting interesting comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, the man was first seen dragging a big bag in a place that has many trees. He then sat down at a table that has a plate of food.

A voice in the viral video clarified that the man is actually homeless and that he cooks and eats in the open.

Although the particular country where he resides was not mentioned, the voice in the video says Europe is not easy.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@prankhottie said:

"Not easy everywhere. May God see us through."

@mimiliciousgold commented:

"With due respect sir, come back."

@chigozie_ehim1 reacted:

"Where is he? Contact me if he is in Germany here. He should have a better life."

@kaybugar commented:

"You don't wanna be homeless abroad. It's worst in Nigeria, family members still fit put you for store."

@tinavicky

"Why will you be homeless? Didn't you make plans before traveling abroad?"

@theeonly_wynad said:

"Outside country hard o! No be to run go there. If I tell you my story."

Nigerian man works inside a farm in Europe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was seen working on a farm in Europe.

A video seen on social media showed the man harvesting crops in an open field.

Nigerians who saw the video, however, said the man will earn money and that he will be paid in Euros.

Source: Legit.ng