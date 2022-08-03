A young Nigerian man has been celebrated on social media for his kind gesture to an elderly hawker

The kindhearted youth approached the woman on the road and requested to hawk the wares on her behalf

Without wasting time, he set to work after the ware was balanced on his head and hawked on her behalf while the woman collected money

A lovely video of a young man hawking wares for a total stranger has melted hearts on social media.

The young man, a content creator, had spotted the elderly hawker on the road and offered her cash after requesting to hawk on her behalf.

In a heartwarming video he shared via his TikTok handle @onlyzest, the speechless woman placed the wares on his head and watched as he went from corners to offices and streets to hawk.

While he sold the items that comprises soft drinks and sachet water, the woman received payments.

She accompanied him everywhere and watched as he did the menial job on her behalf.

Social media users hail the man

user78891989154678 said:

"Omo you no fit just suffer you are bigger than that I pray people live with you according to your kind heart Amen."

user78891989154678 said:

"May nature favor you and everything concerning you I pray you grow in health and in wealth congratulations everything is working for your good."

Callmealexanderdonp said:

"This world ehh because na this guy help am sell am Dey come Dey rush am."

Ejima Udo Ihedioha said:

"I love that,making them happy matter alot,I remember my mum struggles back then."

Ask_of_young_invextor❤️ said:

"God bless you bro I love you ❤️more blessings remain blessed forever my brother don’t forget I love you."

Angelheart GD said:

"Funny thing, if she had been the one selling it, some people might not buy it from her.

God bless you."

