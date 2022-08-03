A hilarious moment between comedian Sabinus and a little girl innocently selling rubbish as food has stirred reactions online

Mr Funny had accosted the kid and expressed a desire to patronise her, to which she responded that the 'food' is N5k

After she brought the price to N4k, the comedian dipped his hand into his pocket and gave the kid wads of dollar notes

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu popularly known as Oga Sabinus thrilled people in an area he was recently spotted in as he gave a little girl wads of dollars.

Sporting his signature blue-coloured long sleeves shirt on black trousers, Sabinus saw the kid attending to her play wares that comprises of stones and some leaves and sought to patronise her.

Sabinus gifted the kid wads of dollar notes. Photo Credit: TikTok/@oga_unique

In the hilarious video shared by @oga_unique on TikTok, Sabinus bent to the kid's ear level to get the price of her 'food.'

From N5k she slapped on the play materials food, the kid reduced it to N4k and the comedian was happy to give her wads of dollars from his pocket.

As he took out each note and handed it to the innocent kid who obviously didn't know its value, onlookers erupted in excitement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

King Randy said:

"Mr funny just ripped the young lady..she said 4000 and you paid her $4 which is #2840 ."

@DoubleP said:

"Children of this days don sabi money, see how she da arrange her money I love her."

Chief Imole said:

"Investor you use brain ohh the girl said 4k last you de give her 4dollar which is 2700 you no try ohh."

user7994279420802 said:

"Mr funny u done rip that pikin ooo she say 4k las u dey give her $4."

@Evelyn Charles842 said:

"Who no like beta thing pls come my area I dey sell dis kind of food."

Lady cries on seeing comedian Sabinus for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shed tears on seeing comedian Sabinus for the first time.

In the funny video, she came really close to the comedian and began to express her excitement over seeing him in person.

At a point in the video, she broke down in tears and Sabinus began to look at her in a very confused manner.

The lady shared the video on TikTok @preciousebina and referred to Sabinus as a 'king'. According to her, she feels really glad to have met a king for the first time.

