Social media users have reacted to a video of an elderly woman confronting her neighbour over his crying baby

With her dog on her shoulder, the old woman complained that the baby's crying makes her service pet nervous

The elderly woman refused to leave his house as she insisted that the 'little problem' is addressed

A video showing a verbal exchange between an elderly woman and a man over his crying baby has caused a stir on the net.

The elderly woman with her service dog on her shoulder called at the neighbour's house to lament about how their baby's crying keeps her and the pet up at night.

The woman lamented how the baby's noise keeps her and the dog up at night. Photo Credit: @wisdomblogg

Source: Instagram

In a video reposted by @wisdomblogg on Instagram, the man defended his kid, stating that she is not even up to a year old and is only a baby.

But the woman countered that his reasons doesn't mean a baby should cry all the time. According to her, the baby's disturbance prevents her service dog from doing its work.

The elderly woman who claimed to have arthritis said it is the dog that has prevented her health challenge from deteriorating into a diabetes seizure. She suggested that the man moved his baby's bedroom away from where it is situated adjoint to hers, but he refused.

He knocked the old lady for comparing his baby to a dog.

Both man and woman stuck with their sides of the banter with no one ready to accept any wrongdoing r reach a compromise.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@anwulikae said:

"He is being extremely un-neigbourly and unreasonable.....common...he's so selfish. How can you not consider the woman's health also. She not even comparing the baby to a dog....she's just saying the baby cries all the time....and I have a feeling they do absolutely nothing about the crying baby....selfish buggers....I hate people like this."

@cmas_diba said:

"That old lady will win him in court because every body’s comfort and peace matters a lot."

@oloye024 said:

"I got neighbors like this here she always complain my girlfriend morn disturb her nothing way musa no go see for gate but I don park out for her shall ."

@valieboi said:

"I love babies but the old woman is not wrong at all. Meanwhile, the man is trying to make her look bad. She never compared the baby wit her dog but the guy tries to put words in her mouth."

