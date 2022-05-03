I'm in Pains: Nigerian Man Shares Picture of Rotten Yam, Says He Bought it N2,500k in Lagos, Photo Shocks Many
- A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly after purchasing two tubers of yam only for him to discover that the edibles were rotten
- The man identified as Sam Bright told Legit.ng that he bought the yams from a hawker who sells with a wheelbarrow in Lagos
- He lamented that the seller told him the yams he was getting were the best in stock only for him to discover that they have all gone bad
A Nigerian man identified as Sam Bright has lamented with anger that the two tubers of yam he bought for N2,500k were all rotten.
He said he bought the yams from a hawker who sells in a wheelbarrow but upon slicing the yams open, he found out they were rotten.
I'm in pains
Sharing his painful story on Twitter, the man wrote:
"Make una see yam wey i buy 2500, I hate this Lagos. And the we%ey tell me say na the best yam wey dey in stock ooo. I'm in pains."
When Legit.ng contacted @Uncle_sarmas to confirm the story, he said:
"Bought it from a barrow seller, 2 tubers. I don't stay in Lagos, just came in to do a few stuff. Lagos is big now, I don't think I'll see him again. I saw that the yam was big, that was why I bought it. I normally wouldn't buy yam by the roadside. But it's all good, lesson learned."
See his tweet below:
Twitter users react
@DanielRegha said:
"Return any spoilt yam bought in less than 48 hours to the seller & ask for another or a refund; Be ready to activate ur inner we%ey if the seller refuses. Any yam that has a soft spot, has holes, looks withered or weighs less than it looks is likely spoilt, so always check well."
@Irunnia_ commented:
"Yam wey come with inbuilt chocolate. You’re a lucky guy!"
Source: Legit.ng