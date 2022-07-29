A fashion designer named Wahab has made an umbrella from pure water sachets, an innovation that could help tackle the plastic pollution

Beautiful images of a model posing with the umbrella on social media have left social media users impressed

Photos of the innovative umbrella have gone viral and caught the attention of many who shared their thoughts in the comment section

A hardworking Ghanaian creative, only identified as Wahab, has designed an umbrella with pure water sachets, an innovation that could help address the plastic pollution menace.

The young fashion designer in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana has garnered attention after impressive photos of his work emerged on social media.

Photos of the umbrella and model posing with it. Credit: @BaseAfricaTV_Gh

BASE AFRICA TV shared photos of the umbrella made from plastic water sachets on its feed, gaining the attention of users of the app.

The post has been retweeted more than 400 times, with over 1,000 people liking it at the time of this publication.

Netizen react to photos

