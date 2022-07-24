Robert Nsoh, a genius Ghanaian engineer has built a power bank that provides 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging

A Ghanaian engineer identified as Robert Nsoh, has built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Photos of Robert Nsoh posing behind his newly built power bank.

Source: UGC

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting''.

''You also have an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging of the power bank,'' he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecocent E-Waste Recycling Limited also built the EcoMini, a light, and phone power bank with a moderate price and can provide 12 hours of continuous lighting and over 10 times smartphones recharging.

See the photos below:

Photo of Robert Nsoh posing with EcoMini (plus).

Source: UGC

Photo of EcoMini (plus).

Source: UGC

