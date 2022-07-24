Global site navigation

Robert Nsoh: Young Engineer Builds Power Bank for Laptops, Phones, Light Bulbs, Photos Emerge
People

Robert Nsoh: Young Engineer Builds Power Bank for Laptops, Phones, Light Bulbs, Photos Emerge

by  Khadijah Thabit Victor Duru
  • Robert Nsoh, a genius Ghanaian engineer has built a power bank that provides 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging
  • The power bank called EcoMini+ has a laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting
  • The device also has an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging the power bank

A Ghanaian engineer identified as Robert Nsoh, has built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting''.

''You also have an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging of the power bank,'' he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecocent E-Waste Recycling Limited also built the EcoMini, a light, and phone power bank with a moderate price and can provide 12 hours of continuous lighting and over 10 times smartphones recharging.

See the photos below:

Nigerian student builds power bank for laptops, emergency wall lamp and power station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a student had built an emergency wall lamp, laptop power bank and a power station.

The 300-level student identified as Adu Iyanu described his inventions as mighty.

According to FUTA Bro, the laptop power bank can power a laptop from 0 to 100 twice as well as charge smartphones.

Adu told FUTA Bro that the power station called DuPower E300 can charge an average laptop 6 times and a smartphone of 4000mAh 21 times thanks to its ability to store 300wh of energy.

While his emergency wall lamp has interesting features such as temperature control, overcharging protection and over-discharging protection. It also has a remote control to easily switch on and off the lamp.

Source: YEN.com.gh

