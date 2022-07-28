A young Nigerian rapper got students of Yabatech hailing him as he used things and people around to sing

In a video he shared on TikTok, a student of the college also showed off his freestyle skill as he jumped on Dandizzy's beats

Many Nigerians praised him for not only entertaining the undergraduates but for allowing one of them to shine

A talented Nigerian freestyle rapper, Dandizzy, has taken his rap games to Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) and the students loved it.

In a video that he shared on his TikTok page, students of the polytechnic gathered around him as he used them as materials for his lyrics.

A Nigerian made many students of Yabatech happy when he visited their school and rapped for them. Photo source: TikTok/@idandizzy

Source: UGC

Dandizzy was impressed

At the start of the clip, he invited an undergraduate in the crowd to freestyle on the beat playing from his Bluetooth speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Yabatech student did not disappoint as he proved his mettle. Even Dandizzy was wowed by his performance.

When the student stopped, he picked it up and continued rapping for minutes, using people and conversations around him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr_ford said:

"Dan dizzy u are good... But the new guy is good as well bro."

BIG WIZZY said:

"Pls bro help that guy on shirt he's very good."

Orlasblue said:

"Dandizzy you try but that young man dey do well."

user6960349880040 said:

"You’re just awesome. Real talent no filter.. Bless Up Bro."

Marcel Anthony said:

"This second guy wey rap for here too good."

LozenNel said:

"Fact that u could allow them shine shows the quality of ur heart."

He always entertains many at UNIBEN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dandizzy also wowed many people with his on-the-spur-of-the-moment thinking at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

In a video shared on a verified Twitter page, the rapper was surrounded by a crowd of people who whipped out their camera phones as he sang for them.

What amazed people was that his performance was unscripted as he sang about the people and things around him, using them to make music.

Source: Legit.ng