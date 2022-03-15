A Nigerian musician has wowed many people with his skill as he used his environment to make good music

With a Bluetooth speaker in his hand to give him beats, Dan Dizzy made a fun show for people at the University of Benin

Many people who reacted to his video complimented his skill as some touted him as the best freestyle rapper in Africa

A talented Nigerian musician and amazing freestyler, Dan Dizzy, has wowed many people with his on-the-spur-of-the-moment thinking when it comes to singing.

In a video shared on a verified Twitter page, the man surrounded by a crowd of people who whipped out their camera phones sang for them.

Many people were wowed by his performance. Photo source: @iDanDizzy

Unscripted excellence

What amazed people was that his performance was unscripted as he used the people and things around him to make music.

The crowd was wowed. He moved from one person to another, using things he could see about them to sing. When a approached a lady in a wine gown, he used her name and beauty to sing.

Dan Dizzy’s transitions were superb that his video generated over 1,000 quoted replies on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@Olaniyan2023 said:

"Jah bless your ten fingers bruh, you're loved."

@abbahmustaphaa2 said:

"This @iDanDizzy is the greatest freestyler in Africa his talent is rare."

@Joasef_official said:

"See freestyle nii, out of the world."

@frank_uriah said:

"Dandizzy sabi; make I no lie... 10 persons working inside that guy's brain. Sharp!"

@blocboyextreme said:

"Yo dandizzy shey u go come uniport after the strike? Make i host you."

Dan Dizzy rapping in a park

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dizzy amazed many with his spontaneous freestyle rap skill on the street in 2021.

A Port Harcourt resident, the man used the beautiful power of rhythm and rhyme to entertain his audience.

In a clip that has been watched thousands of times on Twitter, the man went to a park in the city and started rapping with names of people, things, and issues around.

