A homeless man got a surprise package from a stranger who came to sit with him by the roadside where he was

The stranger pretended to be heartbroken and needed someone to console him because a close friend of his was leaving the country

The man promptly offered to comfort the man, offering to hug him if that would make him feel better

A homeless man has received a huge sum of money from a stranger after comforting him with a warm hug.

The man was sitting alone when he was approached by a stranger who said a close friend of his was leaving the country and that he felt down because of that.

The man offered him a hug and got cash.

Source: Instagram

Do you need a hug?

After the stranger told his story to the homeless man, he offered to hug him as a way to comfort him.

He also told the stranger not to worry that his friend would be back again. He proceeded to offer the stranger a warm hug.

The video has made many people emotional on Instagram where it was shared by @peterbond.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram, it quickly caught the attention of users who found it completely satisfying to watch. See some reactions to it below:

@danielr1969 said:

"I absolutely love all of your videos!!"

@beta__killer commented:

"Bro, please continue to God's work. You're amazing my friend."

@musiqdrugs_hit_production reacted:

"This is how we elevate humanity…1 person at a time."

@noorhayati_madin said:

"Maybe God bless both of you, man."

@pretty__preddy__ commented:

"He gets the right note."

Source: Legit.ng