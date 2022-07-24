A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share how and why he quit his last job in the United Kingdom

The young man who was a care worker at a hospital before he quit it began working in a supermarket called Sainsbury's but couldn't continue

According to him, the work appeared 'chilling' at first but after putting in a 7-hour shift he had a second thought

A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has narrated how he dumped his new job at a supermarket called Sainsbury's.

Taking to TikTok, he explained that he had quit hospital care work where he packed sh*it and vomit for this new one.

He quit the job after standing for 7 hours. Photo Credit: TikTok/@musty706

He had thought it was going to be an easy job but got a reality check after standing for 7 hours with no rest or break in between.

The Nigerian said he wanted to rest after the long shift as he had back pains but wasn't allowed to.

"So I was told I can't relax.

"I have to keep working for my money then," he wrote.

He said that he just gave up and quit.

"I just told myself I can't do this anymore.

"I sat down and I quit."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Angeller said:

"I worked here my first job and I quit with no notice I just didn't show up, my back broke into half....that's how I felt everyday."

Thank God said:

"There is one work that is easy. 9.50p. Touch point cleaner. It’s a 8-4pm. Very easy and boring. If you are interested. Come take am."

user2663492626937 said:

"Even support work where there is no work is still boring,you sit and watch Netflix the whole day and eat and eatnothing is easy joor."

mercyolayinka2019 said:

"I could remember when I did m’y intership in supermarket I cried everyday on my way home supermarket jobs is not easy Abeg."

