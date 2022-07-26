Nana Kwame Bediako has recently got his hair cut by a young barber he flew all the way from the United Kingdom

In a video on the Instagram page of the barber, @iam_nikky, Cheddar was heard joking that he now looks 24 years again

The businessman reached into his bag and pulled out notes of $100 bill, which he started counting but later stopped and handed all over to the barber

Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has recently wowed many after a video of him paying a barber he flew to Ghana to cut his hair surfaced online.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram timeline of the UK-based barber @iam_nikky, showed his arrival in Ghana through to the point he met with the business mogul.

Cheddar about to get a hair cut, $100 notes, Nana Cheddar posing for the camera Photo credit: @iamfreedom

They had dinner, after which he proceeded to trim Cheddar's hair. After getting his hair well-trimmed, the impressed business mogul expressed his satisfaction with the results and joked that he looked 24 years again.

He then moved to his bag and brought out notes of $100, which he handed all over to @iam_nikky.

